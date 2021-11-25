Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter valued at $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at $83,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 30.2% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,979 shares during the period.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

