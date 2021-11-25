Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $30.48 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $30.48 or 0.00051473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $579.11 million and $25.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

