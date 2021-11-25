Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 277,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,541. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $900.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.