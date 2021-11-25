Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Stephens reduced their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $900.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

