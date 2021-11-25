Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wacoal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

