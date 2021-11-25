Warburg Research Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.44 ($74.36).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €51.90 ($58.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.52.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

