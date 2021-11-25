Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.