Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $308.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.97. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $309.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Watsco by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Watsco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

