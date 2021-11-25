Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.71. Wayfair posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $19.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,967. Wayfair has a one year low of $222.28 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 358.11 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

