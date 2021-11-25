Wayne Withrow Sells 4,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEI Investments alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.58 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.