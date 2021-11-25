WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.69 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.