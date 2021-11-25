Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

BCE stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

