Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NYSE CLF opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

