Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

