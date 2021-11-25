Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

