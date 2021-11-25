Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEMV. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

BATS EEMV opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

