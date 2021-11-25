Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 282,992 shares during the period. Dana accounts for about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.94% of Dana worth $62,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dana by 104,025.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in Dana by 0.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dana by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 572,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

