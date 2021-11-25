Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 423,603 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $22,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth $463,000.

PREF opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.