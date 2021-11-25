Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $23.91 Million Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,826,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 110,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $65,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,804 shares of company stock worth $612,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

