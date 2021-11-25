Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.06 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

