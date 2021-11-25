Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $22,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,935,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.