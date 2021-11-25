WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 3.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 48,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.15 on Thursday, hitting $399.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,415. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $230.36 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.