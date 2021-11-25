WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $18.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.86. 4,482,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,397. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.63.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

