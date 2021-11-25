WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $549.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.58 and a 200 day moving average of $438.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $550.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

