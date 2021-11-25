WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYC. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,568. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18.

