Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,153 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $286.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

