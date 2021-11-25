Winfield Associates Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

NYSE HD traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $412.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

