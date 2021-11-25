Winfield Associates Inc. Has $5.32 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. 162,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

