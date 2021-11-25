Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 6,260 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,200,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 407,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.