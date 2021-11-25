Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,002,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,684 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.66. 5,792,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,833,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

