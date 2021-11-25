Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,845.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO traded down $35.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,814.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,132. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,810.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,870.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,537 shares of company stock worth $2,945,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.