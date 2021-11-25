Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,682 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

