Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 879 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

