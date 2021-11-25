Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $282.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.43.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $160.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

