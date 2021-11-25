Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $154.00

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.00 and last traded at $160.63, with a volume of 782760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wix.com by 44.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

