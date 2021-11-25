Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Richard Harry Sauer Sells 590 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50.

On Friday, October 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $664,151.31.

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,543.69, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.53 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

