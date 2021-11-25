Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Workday were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,543.69, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.53 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,841 shares of company stock worth $162,862,156. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

