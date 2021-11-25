Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Workday in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday stock opened at $277.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a one year low of $209.53 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,543.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average is $252.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,841 shares of company stock worth $162,862,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.