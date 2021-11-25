World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,286,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 654,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after buying an additional 227,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

