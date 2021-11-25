Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.70

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

