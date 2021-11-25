Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Down to $37.29

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.29, but opened at $36.25. Xencor shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 916 shares.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 97.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 241.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

