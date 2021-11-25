Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Down to $37.29

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.29, but opened at $36.25. Xencor shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 916 shares.
XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 97.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 241.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
