Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Xerox by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xerox by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XRX opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

