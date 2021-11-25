XPeng Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 83,565 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 48,584 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.98.

Shares of XPEV opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. XPeng has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

