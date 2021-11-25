YAM V3 Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $1.45 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00240571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089059 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,012,510 coins and its circulating supply is 12,787,808 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

