YEE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $703,990.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $703,990.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00089558 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

