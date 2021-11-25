Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $15.73

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $16.33. Youdao shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 809 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 783.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 74,218 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

