Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CDK Global by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CDK Global by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 750,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,692. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

