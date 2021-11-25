Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report sales of $24.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.34 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $104.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. 314,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Codexis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,754,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Codexis by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Codexis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.