Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:GTN opened at $21.65 on Monday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Gray Television by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gray Television by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Gray Television by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

