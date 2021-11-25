Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

